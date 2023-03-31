Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amid wedding buzz Parineeti Chopra enjoys momos in Delhi

Amid wedding buzz, Parineeti Chopra enjoys momos in Delhi

Updated on: 31 March,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured "union" on Tuesday

Amid wedding buzz, Parineeti Chopra enjoys momos in Delhi

(Pics courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram)


Fans are bent on knowing whether Parineeti Chopra will marry AAP leader Raghav Chadha or not. The duo was spotted at Delhi airport on Wednesday night. What Parineeti is up to in Delhi then?


The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to Instagram on Thursday morning to post some pictures of mouth-watering momos that she enjoyed at a Delhi restaurant. She was accompanied by her brother Sahaj Chopra.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝚆𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚝 🫧 (@parineetichopra)


Parineeti wrote in the caption, "The BEST food, made by the best humans! Momos or some LIFE ALTERING dal makhni ? YES PLEASE...Order now, thank me later."

Parineeti is in the headlines for her link-up and wedding rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours recently as they were seen hanging out in Mumbai. Parineeti was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's house recently and triggered her wedding speculations with Raghav.

Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured "union" on Tuesday.

Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Parineeti was also asked by the Mumbai paps to comment on her wedding rumours. She only blushed at their queries.

Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav after his pictures with the 'Uunchai' actor went viral on social media and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

IN PICS: Rumoured bride-to-be, Parineeti Chopra blushes as she gets papped at the airport

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

parineeti chopra Raghav Chadha delhi celebrity wedding bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK