Amid wedding rumours, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulates Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha on Twitter for their 'union'

Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha recently sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted hanging out in Mumbai.


Their videos and pictures took social media by storm. Amid the dating rumours, on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their alleged "union".



Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"


Soon after he shared the tweet, fans shared their surprised reactions

"Getting married or what?" a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Confirm ho gaya kya?"

Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav after his pictures with the 'Uunchai' actor went viral on social media in Rajya Sabha and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band. Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

