Paritosh Tripathi talks about working with Anurag Basu on Ludo

Anchor-actor Paritosh Tripathi is known for his comic timing, but in Anurag Basu's Ludo, he is dead serious. He plays Fatima Sana Shaikh's husband, Mannu, in the dark comedy.

As host of the reality show, Super Dancer, Tripathi had a chance to interact with the filmmaker, who featured as judge. "He remembered me and offered me a role. I was in shock," says Tripathi, who is hoping that the film fetches him more acting offers.

"I had worked with Anurag Basu sir on 'Super Dancer'. We shared a good bond. When he offered me 'Ludo', I was shocked and I thanked him for this. Even on the set of 'Ludo', he gave me the freedom to showcase acting skills. He knows what he wants from actors. He is an excellent director and very down-to-earth," said Tripathi about Basu.

Talking about working with Pankaj Tripathi in Ludo, Paritosh told IANS, "It was like a dream come true for me. When I came to know I was supposed to share the screen with him, I was on cloud nine. I got to share the screen with my own inspiration. One thing I learnt from Pankaj sir was how to perform natural acting."

