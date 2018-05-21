Parmanu actor John Abraham refuses to associate with KriArj entertainment ever, here's what he sai

After a lot of drama between producers John Abraham's Parmanu is finally seeing the light of the day, but even before releasing the film has taught the actor a big lesson



A still of John Abraham from Parmanu. Pic/ John Abraham's Instagram account



Ahead of its release John Abraham’s upcoming film Parmanu has been mired in many controversies. In fact, there was a lot of friction between the makers of the film (John Abraham and Prernaa Arora). After a lot of issues with KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora, John had decided to release his film Parmanu solely under his banner. And when he was recently questioned if he would associate with KriArj to producer a film in the future, John made it clear that he would never work with them again. In fact, at any cost, John would not like to associate with them. He says, “I am never going to work with them again. Not in this life, not in the other one.”

The actor-producer further adds that the lesson he has learnt from the entire fiasco is that no matter what kind of a film you make or what work you do in life, you should never move ahead without trust. Especially when you collaborate on professional grounds one should ensure that there is trust between both the parties.

John further adds that the job of a filmmaker gets thankless because the actor takes all the credit. But even criticisms fall in his or her share, however, a producer is not concerned with all this too much. I am not complaining, for, every role has its pros and cons. Recently John had also reportedly said that when a time like this came, no one from the industry supported him. Clarifying this the Parmanu actor said that “this is not what I actually said. What I said was that there were around 15 filmmakers who faced a similar issue and I wanted them to come ahead. That is what I meant, how can I ask the full industry to come in support.”

“When Bhansali’s film had a problem, did I go to support him, no right. Everyone fights their own battle. And yes, I will not say that because I am an outsider all this has happened to me. Whatever and wherever I am is because of myself and my capabilities and so I can fight my own battle. The day I feel I am not worth being in the industry I will leave it.

John Abraham’s film Parmanu is slated to release on May 25.

Also, view: Parmanu Trailer: John Abraham's Film Will Blow Your Mind

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates