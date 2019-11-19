Parth Samthaan opens up on rumours of dating Erica Fernandes

Aamna Sharif became a household name due to her portrayal of Kashish from Kahiin Toh Hoga. The Ekta Kapoor production, which also starred Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead role, had a dream run from 2003 to 2007. Last seen on television in the 2013 show Ek Thhi Naayika, Aamna is now impressing the audience with her performance as Komolika in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Parth Samthaan, who plays the lead role of Anurag Basu recently revealed that he had a huge crush on her. Speaking to The Times of India, Parth said, "Aamna is very sweet. When I met her for the first time, I told her that when I was a kid, I had a huge crush on her and she started laughing. I used to watch her TV show Kahiin To Hoga, regularly. She still looks the same and is such a positive person. Her entry in the show has been a good surprise element."

He also spoke about his equation with his co-star Erica Fernandes. Erica plays the role of Prerna in the show. There has been a lot of rumours about the on-screen couple dating each other. They are seen enjoying holidays together at exotic locations. He said, "We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. In fact, recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don't need to deal with it."

Recently, the duo had jetted off to the Maldives for a quiet vacation. The rumoured couple took to their respective social media handles giving us a sneak peek into their holiday.

