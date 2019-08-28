See Photos: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan enjoy a quiet vacation in Maldives

television

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan jetted off to the Maldives for a quiet vacation. They gave us a sneak peek of the vacation on their social media accounts.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. Image courtesy: Instagram/@parth_fan_admirer0524

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who are currently seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, jetted off to the Maldives for a quiet vacation. The on-screen Anurag and Prerna took to their respective social media handles and gave us a sneak peek which shows that they are truly enjoying the holiday.

Erica shared a picture, which shows the leggy lass enjoying a dip in the sea. The actress donned a red bikini and looked beautiful.

Check out the picture here:

In another picture, we can see Erica taking a deep dive in the water. She captioned the image, "Wild and free like the sea". She looks beautiful, doesn't she?

Parth also shared pictures him chilling out on a beach on his Instagram handle. The actor asked his fans to give him a good caption for the picture.

Needless to say, the actor received a barrage of witty replies, with one of the users commenting, "I don't need an excuse to flex' pose", while another one replied, "Tan looks good on you."

Although the duo has not posted pictures of each other, several fan clubs of the stars shared photos of them enjoying their time together. In this picture, we can see the duo posing for a lovely vacation picture. While Parth flaunted his body in his blue vest and orange shorts, Erica donned a white floral dress.

In one of the pictures, we can see the duo sipping coconut water. While Parth is shirtless in the picture, Erica looks adorable in a pink sports bra and denim shorts.

Recently, the duo appeared as a guest couple in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Their loved-up performance highlighted the chemistry this on-screen couple shares. Parth was extremely excited to dance. Speaking about the dance, he had said, "We had great fun performing together, this was our first performance ever together in a reality show. Erica and I were super excited as it was a different feeling altogether, we were also nervous performing in front of live audience and judges."

On the work front, Erica and Parth are currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Parth's on-screen chemistry with Erica is well-liked by the audience. The show also features Karan Singh Grover and Sahil Anand in pivotal roles.

