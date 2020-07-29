Search

Parth Samthaan reveals he had a panic attack, after accused of flouting quarantine rules

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 10:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Pune

A section of netizens alleged that Parth Samthaan was spotted outside his Goregaon home and his "irresponsible behaviour" was putting neighbours at risk

Parth Samthaan
Television actor Parth Samthaan is courting controversy for stepping out during quarantine. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor tested positive on July 12 and was under home quarantine ever since. A section of netizens alleged that he was spotted outside his Goregaon home and his "irresponsible behaviour" was putting neighbours at risk.

A Twitter user alleged Samthaan of not following the rules after testing COVID-19 positive. The user reached out to BMC on Twitter and accused Samthaan of flouting the rules, urging the authorities to take necessary action.

Another user wrote:

Replying to the user, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, who was on his way to Pune to spend time with his family, said that he had a panic attack and had to visit a doctor. The actor added that after he tested negative, he left for hometown Pune.

Replying to Parth's tweet, a user added:

"Why do these actors forget that they are also a part of the society and need to behave responsibly specially during the pandemic! So people see the reality of your so called hero on television, worst than a villan in real life risking the lives of the same people who Love him!! [sic]," wrote the user on Twitter.

Co-incidently, Television host-producer Vikas Gupta too Tweeted on the same lines, however, without mentioning names. This is what Gupta tweeted:

On the work front, Samthaan will be unable to shoot for the next couple of weeks. As he plays the protagonist Anurag Basu, the makers are wondering how to shoot without him. There is already talk of potential replacements. In Ekta Kapoor's shows, characters get bumped off and rise from the dead often, so it's not exactly a difficult task.

