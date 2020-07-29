Parth Samthaan reveals he had a panic attack, after accused of flouting quarantine rules

Television actor Parth Samthaan is courting controversy for stepping out during quarantine. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor tested positive on July 12 and was under home quarantine ever since. A section of netizens alleged that he was spotted outside his Goregaon home and his "irresponsible behaviour" was putting neighbours at risk.

A Twitter user alleged Samthaan of not following the rules after testing COVID-19 positive. The user reached out to BMC on Twitter and accused Samthaan of flouting the rules, urging the authorities to take necessary action.

TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice — Shilpa (@Suhaasi) July 27, 2020

Another user wrote:

There is a COVID positive servant in his house. The flat is a declared containment zone and he left the flat despite warnings by neighbours and society management who are responsible for everyone's well being. Highly irresponsible and threat to other Co residents. — Vineet Agrawal (@vineet_72) July 28, 2020

Replying to the user, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, who was on his way to Pune to spend time with his family, said that he had a panic attack and had to visit a doctor. The actor added that after he tested negative, he left for hometown Pune.

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

Replying to Parth's tweet, a user added:

That's highly irresponsible from you. You not only broke rules but also putting other residents at risk knowing very well that there is another positive patient in your house which is declared containment zone. Now you have left him alone. — Vineet Agrawal (@vineet_72) July 28, 2020

"Why do these actors forget that they are also a part of the society and need to behave responsibly specially during the pandemic! So people see the reality of your so called hero on television, worst than a villan in real life risking the lives of the same people who Love him!! [sic]," wrote the user on Twitter.

Co-incidently, Television host-producer Vikas Gupta too Tweeted on the same lines, however, without mentioning names. This is what Gupta tweeted:

It’s extremely selfish just because you are young & #covid won’t kill U doesn’t give you the right to take chances with other people’s lives who works with you & they go home to their kids & parents. Wander-Lust both can wait for few more months #StayHomeStaySafe — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) July 12, 2020

On the work front, Samthaan will be unable to shoot for the next couple of weeks. As he plays the protagonist Anurag Basu, the makers are wondering how to shoot without him. There is already talk of potential replacements. In Ekta Kapoor's shows, characters get bumped off and rise from the dead often, so it's not exactly a difficult task.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news