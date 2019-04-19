Party hard! Malaika, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor's pictures from their terrace bash are a must-see

bollywood

Amidst rumours of her wedding with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora partied with her girl gang - including Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photos from their fun terrace party are doing rounds on social media

Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others (Pic/Instagram)

While speculations of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married in April were rife, the former was seen making the most of summer nights by partying with her girl squad - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak, Delnaz Daruwala, Mallika Bhat and Vahbiz Mehta. Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak and fashion designer-producer Vikram Phadnis were also part of the bash, which was held at Shakeel-Amrita's residence.

Well, the terrace party seemed to be one crazy night, and the pictures that the celebs shared from the bash, doing rounds on social media, are proof enough!

Malaika Arora posted this picture on her Instagram account and captioned: "Summer nights .... terrace nights @amuaroraofficial @shaklad @vahbizmehta @delnazd @mallika_bhat @vikramphadnis #bebo#ammusterrace [sic]"

Shakeel Ladak with wife Amrita Arora and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo looked stunning in a black crop top and high waisted jeans, Amrita opted for a black crop top and printed shorts.

Group picture - (L to R) Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak, Vahbiz Mehta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vikram Phadnis, Delnaaz Daruwala and Shakeel Ladak

Malaika and Vahbiz Mehta posed for a selfie. Vahbiz had also accompanied Malla to her Maldives vacation.

Well, this picture of Amrita Arora kissing her husband, shared by Vahbiz Mehta on her Instagram stories caught everyone's attention. Isn't it romantic?

This one too stole our hearts! Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak completed ten years of their marriage on March 4, 2019. The couple tied the knot on March 4, 2009. The two have been inseparable. They have two sons, Azaan (9) and Rayaan (7).

Looking at the pictures, this indeed looked like one perfect summer night!

