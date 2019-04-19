Party hard! Malaika, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor's pictures from their terrace bash are a must-see

Updated: Apr 19, 2019, 15:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Amidst rumours of her wedding with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora partied with her girl gang - including Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photos from their fun terrace party are doing rounds on social media

Party hard! Malaika, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor's pictures from their terrace bash are a must-see
Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others (Pic/Instagram)

While speculations of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married in April were rife, the former was seen making the most of summer nights by partying with her girl squad - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak, Delnaz Daruwala, Mallika Bhat and Vahbiz Mehta. Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak and fashion designer-producer Vikram Phadnis were also part of the bash, which was held at Shakeel-Amrita's residence.

Well, the terrace party seemed to be one crazy night, and the pictures that the celebs shared from the bash, doing rounds on social media, are proof enough!

Amrita Arora, Malaika, Kareena's terrace party

Malaika Arora posted this picture on her Instagram account and captioned: "Summer nights .... terrace nights @amuaroraofficial @shaklad @vahbizmehta @delnazd @mallika_bhat @vikramphadnis #bebo#ammusterrace [sic]"

Shakeel, Amrita, Kareena party

Shakeel Ladak with wife Amrita Arora and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo looked stunning in a black crop top and high waisted jeans, Amrita opted for a black crop top and printed shorts.

Amrita Arora, Malaika, Kareena's terrace party

Group picture - (L to R) Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak, Vahbiz Mehta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vikram Phadnis, Delnaaz Daruwala and Shakeel Ladak

Malaika and Vahbiz Mehta

Malaika and Vahbiz Mehta posed for a selfie. Vahbiz had also accompanied Malla to her Maldives vacation.

Amrita Arora with her husband Shakeel Ladak

Well, this picture of Amrita Arora kissing her husband, shared by Vahbiz Mehta on her Instagram stories caught everyone's attention. Isn't it romantic? 

Amrita Arora with her husband Shakeel Ladak

This one too stole our hearts! Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak completed ten years of their marriage on March 4, 2019. The couple tied the knot on March 4, 2009. The two have been inseparable. They have two sons, Azaan (9) and Rayaan (7).

Malaika Arora's story

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Summer nights...... #bebo♥ï¸ÂÂ#ammusterrace

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onApr 18, 2019 at 11:03am PDT

Looking at the pictures, this indeed looked like one perfect summer night!

