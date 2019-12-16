Passenger hides gold worth Rs 19 lakh in pants, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A passenger who had concealed gold worth Rs 19 lakh in the waistline of his denim pants, was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Mumbai airport, a senior official said on Sunday.



Mohammed Ibrahim S was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday night after undergoing the mandatory physical frisking before boarding a Vistara airlines flight to Chennai.

Around 540 grams of gold was recovered from the passenger. He had concealed it in the waistline of his denim trousers, officials said. The gold, worth about Rs 19 lakh, and the passenger have been handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation, they said.

