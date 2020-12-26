Passengers of Metro, local trains crushed and slammed at Ghatkopar station

Both Metro and railway passengers are forced to use the same access point at Ghatkopar railway station

Crushed and slammed into each other, passengers of Metro and local trains have been having a hard time amid limited entry and exit points at the Ghatkopar railway station on Central Railway (CR). Tired of and worried about jostling with persistent crowds throughout the day, commuters have demanded that the main 12-metre bridge connecting the Metro to the railway station be reopened immediately.



The big 12-metre bridge connecting the railway and Metro has been kept shut

We only had the masks to save us. Both modes of transport are open to the public, leading to jam-packed crowds, which could be very dangerous amid the pandemic," said 42-year-old essential worker Sushila Chandan Yadav, as she jostled her way out of Ghatkopar station.



Railings at the bus stop outside the station have been restricting movement further

"The authorities need to take into account the hardships at the local level and segregate incoming and outgoing crowds. The Metro team has done it well but on the CR side, where passengers of both services gather, the authorities need to find a solution urgently," commuter Ranjan Sona said.

With just one big entry/exit gate open on the West side, all autos line up at the spot, leading to more chaos. Buses, too, line up at the same gate and railings at the bus stop further restrict movement, leading to a stampede-like situation.

Sources said that CR is allowing entry from a single point, which is also used by railway passengers alighting on platform no. 1 to exit the station. Exit via the 12-metre bridge that connects directly to the Metro is closed. Moreover, the south-side (CSMT-end) bridge is closed for repair, further limiting options.

"We have been informing officials at the station for a long time, but there has been no response. Something needs to be done urgently," Ratnakar Meshram, another essential worker said, adding that crowds persist throughout the day.

A number of complaints have been made to local MP Manoj Kotak too. "I have raised the issue with the Mumbai Metro team, railway authorities and have alerted the CR Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager and the CR headquarters. Action is expected soon," Kotak said.

Proposed solutions

Commuters are demanding that the railways should permit exit for Metro passengers via the 12-metre connecting bridge. This will drastically reduce crowding and ease commuters' woes. CR's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said that they will look into the issue after taking into consideration the protocols and passenger footfall at the station.

Now 1 Rupee Clinics at MSRTC depots

1 Rupee Clinics that have set up emergency medical rooms at Mumbai railway stations since 2017, also offering MD gynaecologists at 25 railway stations, may soon be found at bus depots across Maharashtra. The clinics have been at the forefront in the COVID-19 fight and for other emergencies. "We will be approaching Maharashtra Transport minister Anil Parab with a proposal to set up clinics at MSRTC depot," the clinic's founder Dr Rahul Ghule said.

