Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan's first look to be out on this day?

For the last few months, fans have spotted Shah Rukh Khan in long hair and a stubble and it has been reported that this is the actor's look for his next film, Pathan, whose official announcement is yet to be made. This could only be a glimpse of how the actor looks in the actioner.

A report by Bollywood Hungama now states that Yash Raj Films, the producers, are planning to unveil Khan's first look on this date. A source told the portal, "Pathan is going to be Shah Rukh Khan's biggest film till date, and Aditya Chopra is making sure of that. In fact, the grapevine is buzzing with reports that Adi and YRF are planning a grand unveiling of SRK's look from Pathan on January 1, 2021."

It added, "As of now this unveiling is just unconfirmed reports, but an official announcement about the film will be made with this look unveiling. If you see, YRF has been tight lipped about Pathan, but they will make sure to hype it up, and what better way than with an announcement to herald the New Year?"

For the uninitiated, the first look posters of Chennai Express and Happy New Year were also unveiled on the same date in 2013 and 2014 respectively. Pathan unites Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

The antagonist of this story is touted to be John Abraham, who has already donned the role of a villain in films like Dhoom, Aetbaar, and Zinda. This is his third film with Padukone after Desi Boyz and Race 2. He also has films like Attack, Ek Villain 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Mumbai Saga.

Padukone, on the other hand, has a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas coming up, '83 with Ranveer Singh, and a film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shah Rukh Khan is rumored to star in Rajkumar Hirani's next and Atlee Kumar's directorial.

