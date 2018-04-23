Patralekhaa: Bhumi Pednekar proves talent can take you places

After having questioned whether playing mother in debut film CityLights was wise, Patralekhaa says your skill is only determining factor for success



Days after she had stated that her outing as an underprivileged mother of two in her debut film CityLights (2014) possibly limited the offers she got later, Patralekhaa does a rethink. The actor, who has attempted mainstream cinema with her recent release Nanu Ki Jaanu, says that even commercial ventures with tailor-made roles cannot guarantee success in the industry.



"See, I received a lot of acclaim for CityLights. It earned me love, recognition, and awards. But it didn't translate into [promising] offers. However, [commercial films] also cannot guarantee success. The industry has been testimony to the fact that unless you are talented, even a great film cannot help you establish yourself. So, if I had to do it all over again, I'd still do it [CityLights]," she says. While commercial cinema exposes an actor to a wider audience, it all boils down to "what you can do on screen".

According to her, an artiste to applaud is Bhumi Pednekar, who, despite introducing herself as an overweight housewife in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), has made a place for herself in Bollywood. "She is so talented, and the way she has scaled heights is commendable. Her transformation is admirable. I was at the airport the other day and spotted a magazine that featured her on the cover. She's an example of how sheer talent can take you places."

Nanu Ki Jaanu may have opened to a less than favourable response at the box office, but Patralekhaa says she cherished the experience as the horror comedy gave her the opportunity to work with Abhay Deol. Heaping praise on her co-star, she says, "He is punctual, focused and involved. He'd even turn up on set for my cues when he wasn't filming."

