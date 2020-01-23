Patriotic treat

Here's how you can spend the first holiday weekend of the year with a healthy, themed meal. The tricolour idli that Ajay Kumar, executive chef, Jaypee Vasant Continental, suggests, is ideal for those who cook on Sundays, also Republic Day. Get started with this easy recipe.

Recipe: tricolour idli

Yield: 2 serving

Prep Time: 10-15 minutes

Cook Time: 20-30 minutes

Total Time: 45-50 minutes

Ingredients

175 gm idli rice

75 gm washed urad dal

10 gm salt

25 gm carrot puree

25 gm boiled spinach puree

Instructions

Soak rice and dal for two hours (at least). Grind it in a stone grinder until it becomes a smooth paste.

Put it in a bowl, add salt and mix well.

Let it ferment for 12 hours at room temperature.

Divide the batter into three equal parts.

Mix the carrot and spinach puree in two of the parts separately, to give the reddish-orange and green colours respectively.

Place the orange batter in a round mould, followed by the white one and then the green, in equal portions.

Steam it for 20 minutes.

Serve it with tomato, coconut and coriander chutney.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates