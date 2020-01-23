Patriotic treat
Recipe of the week from our hottest chefs
Here's how you can spend the first holiday weekend of the year with a healthy, themed meal. The tricolour idli that Ajay Kumar, executive chef, Jaypee Vasant Continental, suggests, is ideal for those who cook on Sundays, also Republic Day. Get started with this easy recipe.
Recipe: tricolour idli
Yield: 2 serving
Prep Time: 10-15 minutes
Cook Time: 20-30 minutes
Total Time: 45-50 minutes
Ingredients
- 175 gm idli rice
- 75 gm washed urad dal
- 10 gm salt
- 25 gm carrot puree
- 25 gm boiled spinach puree
Instructions
- Soak rice and dal for two hours (at least). Grind it in a stone grinder until it becomes a smooth paste.
- Put it in a bowl, add salt and mix well.
- Let it ferment for 12 hours at room temperature.
- Divide the batter into three equal parts.
- Mix the carrot and spinach puree in two of the parts separately, to give the reddish-orange and green colours respectively.
- Place the orange batter in a round mould, followed by the white one and then the green, in equal portions.
- Steam it for 20 minutes.
- Serve it with tomato, coconut and coriander chutney.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe