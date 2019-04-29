Pavilion at MIG Club to be named after Sachin Tendulkar

cricket

The pavilion of the MIG Cricket Club in Bandra area here will be named after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on May 2. During his over two-decade long international career, Tendulkar would often practice at the club.

"The pavilion to be named after Tendulkar will be inaugurated on May 2," the club's cricket secretary Amit Dani told PTI. He said Tendulkar's son Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer, also plays for the club. The MIG Club, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association, plays in tournaments organised by the MCA.

A stand is already named after Tendulkar at the MCA's Wankhede Stadium here, where the legendary batsman played his last and 200th Test match against West Indies in November 2013. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA) summer cricket coaching camps for 2019 will also be held at the MIG Cricket Club from May 2 to 5. Former international players like Vinod Kambli would be training the participants.

Kalpesh Govind Koli Memorial Under-16 cricket tournament to kick off on May 4

The 29th edition of the Kalpesh Govind Koli Memorial cricket tournament will be held from May 4 to 25. New Hind Sporting Club has been organising this tournament in memory of Kalpesh, a budding cricketer, whose blooming career was nipped in the bud due to an accident. Performances in this tournament have become the benchmark for selection of the Mumbai Under-16 team. Sixteen teams from eight Mumbai Cricket Association summer vacation camps (two teams from each zone) will be competing in this tournament of two-day matches. There will be 27 games played on various grounds in Matunga, Virar, Kandivali and Navi Mumbai on a league-cum-knockout basis.

Parsee Gymkhana complete hat-trick of Salar Jung Invitation T20 titles

Parsee Gymkhana achieved a hat-trick of Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 titles recently. They beat Souvenir Cricket Club by 33 runs for title honours on their home ground. Sent into bat, Parsee Gymkhana amassed 205 for nine wickets in 20 overs thanks to leading contributions from Ashay Sardesai (48 runs), Akarshit Gomel (36). Souvenir's left-arm spinner Asif Shaikh claimed four for 24. Parsee Gymkhana then dismissed Souvenir CC for 172 in 19.2 overs. The bowling stars for Parsee Gymkhana were Aditya Dhumal (3-25), Gomel (3-28) and Shams Mulani (2-24). Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege was the chief guest at the event.

