Pay USD 2,500 and grab lunch with Sunny Leone

Six days after Sunny Leone took to Twitter to announce a lunch date with the highest bidder of a charity organisation she is part of, a source close to the actor reveals that she is hoping to raise USD 2,500 from the initiative. The fundraiser, in association with Los Angeles' The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, will see the proceeds go towards research aimed at curing leukemia and lymphoma. Leone will grab lunch with the highest bidder in LA.

The source tells mid-day, "Sunny has always supported social causes. She is expecting to raise around $2,500 through this platform. The duration of this charity event will be around two hours. She is busy shooting for her Tamil film, Veeramadevi, so a final date for the event is yet to be decided upon."

Bidding for the date, which started earlier this week on the Charity Buzz website, will end on June 5. While the bidding amount, till the time of going to press, stood at $500, every successive bid will be upped by $50. Along the lines of the event undertaken by Sunny Leone, the organisation hopes its multiple endeavours will eventually help in raising $250,000 for the cause. Leone says she is always willing to contribute towards causes that help society. "I feel good by contributing to society. I support this cause, and would extend my help in any possible way that I can," she says.

