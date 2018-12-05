Pedal pushers

things-to-do

Cycling enthusiasts, this festival is for you

December in Mumbai may not bring with it frostbites and blue-tinted afternoons, but it does provide respite from the sweltering heat, making it a season for outdoor sports including marathons and cyclothons. And to ensure you make the most of it, the folks at Troika Events and Sports conceptualised the Indian Cycling Festival in 2017 in a bid to create awareness about bicycling as a sport.

The mega event scheduled for this weekend is a one-stop-shop for cycling enthusiasts. "Though there are umpteen cyclothons being held, the consumer is still confused about the bicycling world. There is no clarity when it comes to prices and there has been immense technological advancement that people aren't aware of. For a layman, a bicycle comprises two tyres and a handle, but when you approach it as a sport there are many factors that one needs to account for.

There is a particular kind of cycle for each rider and enthusiasts need to know which type suits them best. We wanted to create a platform where these services will be available," said Parthsarathi Kharga, founder of the sport events company.

At the festival, attendees can expect to interact with other enthusiasts and cyclothon organisers, and speak to bicycle companies at several kiosks in case they are interested in purchasing a professional model.

On December 7 to 9, 10 am to 7 pm

At Nehru Centre, Worli.

Call 9769923826

Free

