Pele returns to Brazil after leaving hospital in France

Brazil's G1 reported that Pele had intended to come out of hospital on Saturday to return to Brazil, but had been delayed by further tests. The infection was not serious and was under control, members of Pele's entourage had said

Pele at the Guarulhos Airport in Brazil yesterday. Pic/AFP

Sao Paulo: Football great Pele arrived back in Brazil yesterday after a six-day hospital stay in France. The three-time World Cup winner was discharged from a Paris hospital late on Monday after treatment for an urinary infection following an appearance at a promotional event in the French capital with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Pele,78, left the Sao Paulo-Guarulhos airport in Brazil in a wheelchair and was taken away by van. His discharge from hospital came after current Brazil star Neymar, who plays alongside Mbappe for PSG, paid him a visit in hospital in the Parisian suburbs.

Neymar posted a photo on Instagram account on Monday of himself alongside a smiling Pele with the two holding hands. Brazil's G1 reported that Pele had intended to come out of hospital on Saturday to return to Brazil, but had been delayed by further tests. The infection was not serious and was under control, members of Pele's entourage had said.

