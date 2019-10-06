People wear Modi masks while performing 'Garba' in Surat

People here were seen playing 'Garba' wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating the Navratri Festival on Friday night. People from all walks of life were seen in colourful outfits and donning Modi masks while grooving to the musical beats.

This year, the Navratri festival is being celebrated with amusing themes including performing 'Garba' on roller skates by children, women wearing helmets and body paint tattoos are also in fashion. Youngsters here are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.

Apart from visiting the temple, worshipping goddess Durga and observing fast, 'Garba' is also the part of the nine-day Navratri festival. In the meanwhile, the transgender community in Surat's Godadara also joined in the celebrations by doing Garba and offering prayers to Goddess Durga.



Speaking to ANI, the Chief of the community Payal Kunwar said: "We are observing nine-day Navratri. We worship Goddess Durga for the happiness and peace of the people. We give our blessings to the people so that they leave with happiness. We sing and play Garba to celebrate Navratri."



Navratri is celebrated in every corner of the country. In Gujarat, however, this festival is celebrated by doing the folk dance, amongst other things like observing a fast for the duration of the nine days.

