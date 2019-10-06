MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

People wear Modi masks while performing 'Garba' in Surat

Published: Oct 06, 2019, 20:55 IST | ANI

This year, Navratri festival is being celebrated with amusing themes including performing 'Garba' on roller skates by children, women wearing helmets and body paint tattoos in Gujarat

A screengrab of the video
A screengrab of the video

People here were seen playing 'Garba' wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating the Navratri Festival on Friday night. People from all walks of life were seen in colourful outfits and donning Modi masks while grooving to the musical beats.

This year, the Navratri festival is being celebrated with amusing themes including performing 'Garba' on roller skates by children, women wearing helmets and body paint tattoos are also in fashion. Youngsters here are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.

Apart from visiting the temple, worshipping goddess Durga and observing fast, 'Garba' is also the part of the nine-day Navratri festival. In the meanwhile, the transgender community in Surat's Godadara also joined in the celebrations by doing Garba and offering prayers to Goddess Durga.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief of the community Payal Kunwar said: "We are observing nine-day Navratri. We worship Goddess Durga for the happiness and peace of the people. We give our blessings to the people so that they leave with happiness. We sing and play Garba to celebrate Navratri."

Navratri is celebrated in every corner of the country. In Gujarat, however, this festival is celebrated by doing the folk dance, amongst other things like observing a fast for the duration of the nine days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

suratgujaratnavratrinarendra modinational news

Aaditya Thackeray takes a strong stand against felling of trees at Aarey

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK