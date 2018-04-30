Pesi Shroff and Trevor Patel champs again

They bagged the championship titles of their respective professions for the Mumbai racing season 2018-19 which concluded at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday



Legendary trainer Pesi Shroff and ace jockey Trevor Patel continued their dominance over racing in western India. They bagged the championship titles of their respective professions for the Mumbai racing season 2018-19 which concluded at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday.

