Photo Inside: It's Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cute baby bump on the sets of an ad campaign!

Just like her first pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been working hard throughout her second one as well. This stunning mama is unstoppable, and we love how she keeps giving us maternity fashion goals every time she steps out!

In a recent post Bebo shared on Instagram, we can see the actress flaunting her baby bump in athleisure wear while shooting for an ad campaign. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Two of us on the sets"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks in the pink of health in her soft pink sports bra and gym slacks. With muted pink makeup and loose, wavy hair to go with it, Kareena carries off the sporty look effortlessly, don't you think?

Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented on Bebo's photos saying, "Fabbbb! It's insane & commendable how hard you've worked through your pregnancy in covid!" We totally agree!

One of Kareena's closest friends, Amrita Arora Ladak, also commented on the post saying, "Stunning" with a bunch of heart emojis. An Instagram user wrote, "Gorgeous and how", while another said, "Awwwww God bless you and the baby."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Received The Most Number Of Endorsements During Pregnancy

Recently, a source close to the actress spoke to mid-day about Kareena being a true professional. "Kareena is a thorough professional. Even now, she is busy reading film scripts. Few of them have caught her attention and she is keen to give a positive nod to them. 2021 is going to be a very busy year for Kareena both on the professional and the personal front. Her fans are in for treat as they will get to see her in some great projects. Kareena is not one to take advice from people on life post pregnancy. She has always believed in finding a healthy balance between work and family. She is looking forward to getting back to a film set soon," said the source.

Kareena was recently seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Kareena will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is 'Reel'ing Her Fans In With This Cute Insta Post

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news