Photos: Bollywood who's who galore at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's 20th anniversary celebration

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating 20 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Mumbai with a special bash to mark the occasion. From Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood's who's who attended the event

B-Town celebrates 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

From Kareena Kapoor Khan who manage to make time despite having her marriage anniversary party with family, friend and film director Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukherjee, Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Twinkle Khanna to young actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khattar, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, rapper Badshah among many others along with Karan Johar and the star cast of the film Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Archana Puran Singh, Farida Jalal, joined the party to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH).

For Karan Johar, his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - which came out on October 16, 20 years ago, will always remain special. "I can't believe it has been 20 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'! A film that gave me love, acceptance and a career... Will always be eternally grateful to Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan for indulging a 25-year-old boy with stars in his eyes! Thank you for all the love," Karan posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

I can’t believe it’s been #20YearsOfKKHH ! A film that gave me love ,acceptance and a career....will always be eternally grateful to @KajolAtUN @iamsrk #rani and @BeingSalmanKhan for indulging a 25 years old boy with stars in his eyes! Thank you for all the loveâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/xm3RGVOneI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2018

Catch some photos from the grand event here:



Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said on Tuesday that initially, director Karan Johar narrated a 'crap story' but he signed the film because of the conviction of the director. "I never listen to scripts, I listen to the heartbeats of the people I work with at times millennial chat with me and say things like why you let go of that script that was such a great script. Till date, I never understood a script. And I can say this with confidence that I never understood the script but the script maker or the filmmaker," Shah Rukh said in presence of the cast crew and the media as part of the celebration of the 20 years of KKHH.



20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

He went on adding, "Karan came and narrated an utterly nonsense crap story to me; which is certainly not the one that finally you people saw in the film. In his strange way Karan, the man with many words tried to impress me with his crap story. So yes, I really did not understand the story when I signed in. and I am glad that I did not get into the story and just went ahead with the conviction of Karan, otherwise the film would have not been the way it came out.



Kareena Kapoor Khan at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Released in 1998, the film won National award for "Best Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment" along with several other awards. With colourful postcards and written some popular dialogue on them like "Pyaar Dosti Hai", "I don't like jokes. I don't like you" and many more that takes a 90's kid to the joyride of nostalgia with Rahul and Anjali; a social media booth for celebrities, which was a replica of The Neelam's Show from the film- the evening was not only glamorous with the presence of stars but also filled with beautiful memories of the film.



Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Though most of the people who were present there, shared their best memory with the film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", Salman Khan couldn't be there and therefore he sent a video message where he congratulates the filmmaker and the cast of the film adding," hope he (Karan Johar) works with me in future."



A candid picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Janhvi Kapoor at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Neelam Kothari at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Kareena Kapoor Khan at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The first scene that the 46-year-old filmmaker shot for the movie never made it to the final cut. Reminiscing about it, Karan said, "It was a doctor's set with Shah Rukh in it and I had directed it poorly but he (Shah Rukh) was kind. When I shot that dentist scene, I edited immediately and showed it to him. I realised it was a bad scene and told him about it. And he said, 'As long as you know it! I am happy that you do.' I removed that scene."



Neha Dhupia at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Tara Sutaria at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

It was Shah Rukh who suggested Karan to start the shoot of the film with a song, as he can settle down by then. "Farah did the songs and Shah Rukh said, I should supervise it. Then I got confidence. Now I always tell first time directors to start with a song because the atmosphere is fun and light so you can settle with your characters and then start your film," he said.



Ananya Pandey at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Sana Saeed at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Jugal Hansraj at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Karan Johar with mother Hiroo Johar at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Badshah, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan at 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

