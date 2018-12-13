Photos: Katrina Kaif dances to Zero's Husn Parcham song at Chandan cinema

bollywood

At the launch of Zero's Husn Parcham song, Katrina Kaif surprised the audience with a sizzling live dance performance

Katrina Kaif performing live at Chandan cinema. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Katrina Kaif enthralled the audience of Chandan cinema with her live dance performance, as she grooved to Zero's song, Husn Parcham on Wednesday. The latest fiery number Husn Parcham features Katrina Kaif at her glamorous best as she shows off her dazzling moves dressed in a red hot dress. Donning her glam diva avatar from the film, Katrina looked at her stylish best as she graced the song launch event with distinctive curls and shimmery red dress.

After Mere Naam Tu and Issaqbaazi, the makers unveiled the third song from the film 'Husn Parcham' at an event in Mumbai where Katrina set the stage on fire with her sizzling performance. Katrina Kaif plays Bollywood Superstar Babita Kumari in the film, who although enjoys the love of the nation and tremendous fame, battles alcoholism.

Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar(Babita Kumari), Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on December 21, 2018.

