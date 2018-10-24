Photos: Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are painting the town red with their love and mush

bollywood

Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are in love and their current hand-in-hand images are proof enough

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma

Mohobbatien actress Kim Sharma was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Harshvardhan Rane. If you think this is a new budding love, then you are surely wrong! The duo knows each other since a very long time and their newfound affection for each other has been clicked by the paparazzi time and again. Here's how it all started!

All pictures: Yogen Shah

It has been a couple of months the duo has been spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai hand-in-hand and people are in awe with their cuteness.

It was during Paltan, Harshvardhan Rane's last film's screening at a popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai, when Kim Sharma was spotted playing around with the cameras. When the actress spotted the paparazzi, she couldn't stop posing for the lens in the cutest way possible.

Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are often seen strolling together if not painting the town red with their love.

It seems like this is the new B-town couple people would start going gaga over!

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane will be next seen in a Telugu film Brundavanamadi Andaridi, which is still in its production stage.

