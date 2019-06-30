Photos: Kim Sharma attends rumoured ex Yuvraj Singh's retirement party

bollywood

Kim Sharma with Yuvraj Singh. All pictures/Kim's Instagram account

Kim Sharma was recently clicked at rumoured ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram to share photos from the party proving that people can be friends even after breaking up. Kim Sharma shared photos both with her cricketer ex Yuvraj and his wife Hazel Keech.

One of the pictures in a series of Instagram stories was a photo with the man of the moment, Yuvraj Singh. She captioned the photo: "Good innings yo @yuvisofficial"

Kim then went on to share a photo with both Yuvraj and his wife, actress Hazel Keech. The only word she used to caption that picture was "Adults"

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who had to return to India from the World Cup owing to a fractured thumb, was also seen at the retirement bash.

Kim Sharma shared a photo with Hazel Keech on Instagram too. She captioned the pic: "#aboutlastnight #twinningandwinning @hazelkeechofficial (scully)"

View this post on Instagram ð±ð»‍âï¸ð©ð»‍ð¦° #aboutlastnight #twinningandwinning @hazelkeechofficial (scully) A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) onJun 29, 2019 at 10:55pm PDT

Kim Sharma looked chic in a body-hugging animal print dress, while Hazel looked pretty as always in a snake print shirt tucked into black trousers.

Kim was linked with Yuvraj Singh before he tied the knot with Hazel Keech. He also reportedly dated Preeti Jhangiani, Minissha Lamba, Shamita Shetty, and Riya Sen. Preity Zinta's name had also come up once, but angry about the references she had clearly denied having a relationship with Yuvraj.

Yuvraj Singh pulled down the curtains on his 19-year-long career a few weeks back and hosted a farewell party for his friends from the industry. The party witnessed numerous known faces from Bollywood, business industries and sports.

