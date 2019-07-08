Photos: Malaika Arora's Sunday outing with her girl gang is too hot to handle

bollywood

The outing was filled with laughs and giggles, and the images shared by the Malaika Arora is proof enough!

Malaika Arora with her girl gang/picture courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Malaika Arora was out on a brunch with her girl gang - Delnaz Daruwala, Preeta Sukhtankar, Pressy Pandarinathan, Vahbiz Mehta and Aditi Govitrikar at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The outing was filled with laughs and giggles and the images shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is proof enough!

Malaika wished her girl pal Pressy Pandarinathan on her Instagram story, and she couldn't stop posing in the most candid was possible for the actress.

The girlies couldn't stop hugging and kissing each other during the birthday celebration.

Doesn't this girl gang look all sorts of happy in the picture? Malaika was also spotted at by the paparazzi during the outing, and she was all smiles when snapped in the city. Take a look at the pictures right away!

Also Read: Malaika Arora reveals how son Arhaan reacted to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora was on a vacation with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in New York. For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have openly accepted their relationship, and their social media PDA is proof. Talking about Malaika and Arjun, there is again speculation about when they will get hitched. Those in the know say that the couple is in no hurry. The two want to enjoy each others' company, travel and spend as much time together, given their busy schedules. So, for now, there is no wedding, or even talks of it, at least not in this year.

Until a few months ago, the couple hadn't made their relationship public, but their gestures spoke otherwise. From attending weddings and parties as one unit to spending time and getting comfortable with each other's family and friends. In fact, Malaika and Arjun were very much together but never felt the need of making their relationship official.

Also Read: Who wore it better: Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rock neon

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates