Photos: Pooja Bedi gets engaged to boyfriend Maneck Contractor

It was on Valentine's day that Maneck Contractor proposed Pooja Bedi and got engaged, the actress also reveals wedding plans

Pooja Bedi with Maneck Contractor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/poojabediofficial.

Actress Pooja Bedi got engaged to boyfriend Maneck Contractor on February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day. While speaking to Bombay Times, Pooja has also revealed that they are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. Maneck took Pooja on a hot air balloon ride and proposed her with a ring. Pooja Bedi shared pictures of the same and the ring on her Twitter account.

Daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Pooja Bedi took to social media to announce to the world about her new leap in life and wrote, "He has literally swept me off my feet... I accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon.Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness and to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm [sic]"

He has literally swept me off my feet... âÂÂ¤ i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon âÂÂ¤

Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm âÂÂ¤ pic.twitter.com/JGvBSoIc2V — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 14, 2019

Pooja Bedi also discussed her wedding plans to the publication and affirmed, "Our wedding will take place later this year when we align dates of Alaia's shoot and my son Omar's college holidays."

Pooja has two children, Alaia, and Omar from her former husband Farhan Furniturewalla. On the other hand, Alaia is all geared for her Bollywood debut. But even before her debut, Alaia enjoys humongous following on social media.

Speaking further about Maneck and his family, the 48-year-old said, "I got divorced on February 14, 2003, and got engaged on February 14, 2019. I have had relationships in between and my kids have liked every person that I have been with. But it is very different with Maneck - they adore him and want him in our lives forever. Our families have merged beautifully. He has a wonderful open-hearted, jovial, Parsi family, who welcomed me."

Narrating how she met Maneck, the columnist revealed that they both were school mates and he was three years senior to her and had a few common friends. "Last year, he posted about his new venture in Goa on a chat group, and I went there to review it. That was how we reconnected."

Pooja Bedi is best known for her role in Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

