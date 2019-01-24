Photos: Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar tie knot in traditional Maharashtrian style

bollywood

On Wednesday, Prateik Babbar got married to his girlfriend Sanya Sagar in a traditional Maharashtrian custom in Lucknow

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar.

Prateik Babbar, the son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and late actor Smita Patil has finally taken the plunge! The actor got married to his girlfriend Sanya Sagar in a traditional Maharashtrian style in Lucknow. The pictures from the wedding function have surfaced online and the couple looks adorable in their wedding outfit.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sanya and Prateik following the wedding rituals.

The groom can't take off his eyes from his beautiful bride.

The newlyweds pose with family and friends.

The wedding-function was a two-day affair on January 22 and 23. Prateik and Sanya have also planned a wedding reception in Mumbai. Reportedly, Prateik and Sanya wanted an intimate affair only with close friends and family. Apparently, Prateik asked her out a music festival in Goa.

Talking about Prateik's wife, Sanya Sagar, she is a 27-year-old writer-director-editor, hails from Lucknow and is a politician's daughter. She completed her graduation from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication and has also done a one-year diploma in practical filmmaking from the London Film Academy. Sanya has worked as a production assistant on the Danny Huston-starrer, 'The Last Photograph', and as a production runner on the Salma Hayek short, 11th Hour. The couple has known each other for over eight years and got engaged on January 23, 2018.

