Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party with their friends in Mumbai

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was spotted at a restaurant in Juhu where they were accompanied by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, along with Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka, Nick step out with their gang in Mumbai

Just days before their wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out with their gang to kick start the pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. The groom-to-be shared a picture on his Instagram story in which he can be seen posing alongside his lady love, brother Joe Jonas, his to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner, and Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, among others. He captioned the post as 'Mumbai nights'.



Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's party in Mumbai (Pic/Nick Jonas' Instagram Story)



Post that, the couple was also spotted at a restaurant in Juhu where they were again accompanied by Joe and Sophie, along with Parineeti and Alia Bhatt.



Parineeti Chopra spotted at Estella in Juhu (Pic/Yogen Shah)





Alia Bhatt spotted at Estella in Juhu (Pic/Yogen Shah)

PeeCee's brother Siddharth Chopra was also present at the dinner.



Siddharth Chopra spotted at Estella in Juhu (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas spotted at Estella in Juhu (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Nick's brother Joe Jonas and fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner reached Mumbai on Monday.



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at Estella in Juhu (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner (Pic/Yogen Shah)

According to various reports, Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The wedding invitations have already been sent out, and interestingly, the 'Mary Kom' actor has replaced 'Shaadi ke ladoos' with macaroons. The 36-year-old star shared snaps of the invitations on her official Instagram account a few days ago.

The duo stopped by at the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the necessary paperwork to obtain a marriage license in the United States.

Priyanka and her beau confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement bash.

Also Read: Post wedding ceremonies, Priyanka Chopra to jump straight into work

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates