Photos: Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are setting mother-daughter vacation goals

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's vacation pictures make us want to pack our bags and set off for our holiday!

Sara with mother Amrita Singh in South Africa. Pic/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

Sara Ali Khan, who's riding high on the success of her second film Simmba, is vacationing with mum Amrita Singh. The mother-daughter pair has gone to Africa for their exotic holiday and is setting some pretty big holiday goals.

Sara shared a picture of herself and her mother on Instagram, which shows the two watching the sun go down at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Nairobi, Kenya. Take a look at the pictures here:

Don't the two share an uncanny resemblance? Sara and Amrita look so peaceful and happy looking at the pink sky. Sara's caption also reflects her hakuna matata state of mind.

Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh. Pic/Sara's official Instagram account

After two box office successes and a hectic shooting schedule all of last year, it looks like Sara needed to take some time off and spend some quality time with mom Amrita. Simmba was the top grosser in 2018 with box office collections surpassing the Rs 200 crore mark. Kedarnath, Sara's debut, on the other hand, did well, but couldn't cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Besides this glorious picture of herself and her mother, Sara's Instagram account is quite engaging as she posts pictures of not only herself but also the people she works with.

