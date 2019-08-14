Piyush Goyal inducts first CORAS commandos in Indian Railways

national

On Wednesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inducted the Commando for Railway Security (CORAS) into the Indian Railways and also promised to set up a commando training centre in Haryana in order to modernize and train commandos of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Goyal inducted the first batch of CORAS commandos as a function held at one of the railway stations in New Delhi. Before the induction, the commando team also gave a demonstration of how they would rescue hostages from passenger trains. While speaking at the event, Piyush Goyal said that the CORAS commandos will be posted in Left extremist wing affected areas such as the northeastern region and the Jammu and Kashmir as providing security to the passengers and the railway network is of utmost priority of the railway ministry.

Goyal also mentioned that a new state-of-the-art commando training centre for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be started in Jagadhri (in Haryana) and it will have all the latest technology and equipment. The RPF's crack commando team of 1,200 officers will get the most modern equipment and world-class training reports news agency IANS.

During the event, Railway minister Goyal said that PM Narendra Modi has "deep sensitivity" for railway passengers. The railway minister also informed that a network of CCTV cameras will be set up at every railway station across India and the link of these CCTV cameras will be given to the local police, GRP, RPF, divisional office and even to the Minister's office.

Goyal also showered praises on RPF personnel for catching thousands of touts and sought "maximum punishment" for them. He further said that the task should have been done by the Traffic Division of the Railways but was done by the RPF. While issuing warning to railway officials, Goyal asked officials to fix problems or be ready to face action.

With inputs from IANS

