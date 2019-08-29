PM Modi launches 'Fit India Movement' on Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary

national

All educational institutes have been ordered to prepare and implement a fitness plan including sports, exercises or other physical activities for fitness, into the daily routine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of Fit India Movement on National Sports Day, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a 'Fit India Movement' at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital on Thursday. The Prime Minister also reportedly administered a fitness pledge on the occasion.

The initiative was launched on the occasion of National Sports Day, which is also the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. The initiative is said to aim at encouraging people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

"On this day a great sportsperson was born, Major Dhyan Chand. He amazed the world with his fitness, stamina, and hockey stick," Modi said at the event. Ahead of the launch, students from different schools presented a stellar performance before the Prime Minister and other attendees. All educational institutes have been ordered to prepare and implement a fitness plan including sports, exercises or other physical activities for fitness, into the daily routine.

Ahead of the event launch, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju tweeted expressing his happiness over the launch of the Fit India Movement. He also said that he is extremely excited to see Chief Ministers making a strong request to citizens in their respective states for fitness, retweeting Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's tweet about the occasion.

As PM @narendramodi ji is launching #FitIndiaMovement at 10am, I'm extremely excited to see Chief Ministers making clarion call to citizens in their respective States for fitness. Here is the message of the CM of Tripura @BjpBiplab ji. https://t.co/hfBPb3kjmc — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2019

Also Read: Mumbai: 'Government's 'Fit India' plan unfit for schools'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Also was elated over the fitness movement launch as he tweeted that he is excited to know that Prime Minister Modi would launch the movement himself on the occasion of National Sports Day. He also appealed the citizens to join the fitness movement to make a 'Fitter & Better India'.

I am also happy to know that the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi himself is going to launch the #FitIndiaMovement today to mark the National Sports Day.



I appeal to everyone to join this fitness movement and make a ‘Fitter & Better India’. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2019

Modi had earlier asked people to take part in the 'Fit India Movement' in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. "During today's Mann Ki Baat, I have made some requests to my fellow Indians: Visit iconic places relating to Bapu as a part of his 150th Jayanti. Travel to places related to nature and wildlife. Strengthen Poshan Abhiyan. Be a part of Fit India movement," he said.

This is not the first time that the government has launched a fitness campaign. It was Prime Minister who, through the United Nations as a forum, urged the world to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 every year. Also, the government last year had come up with #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign in which people from all walks of life reportedly participated by sharing their exercise regimes.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Kiren Rijiju happy over Fit India Movement's launch on Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates