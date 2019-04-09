PM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on release of movie

bollywood

Supreme Court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi biopic as the plea is "premature" as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

A still from PM Narendra Modi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 9) dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The apex court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film as the plea is "premature" as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

It said even if the film is released on April 11, as claimed by the Congress activist, it will be appropriate for him to seek a redressal from the Election Commission. "We, therefore do not consider it fit to entertain the petition", a bench comprising Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.

Amidst the controversy over election rule violations by the makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic, the film's lead actor Vivek Anand Oberoi said recently the delay caused by "strong opponents" will not deter them. Earlier, producer Sandip Ssingh and other makers of PM Narendra Modi received flak for planning to release the movie on April 12, just a day after the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Its release date was then preponed to April 5. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister.

Also read: Lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer deny association with Modi biopic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI