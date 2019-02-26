PM takes Delhi Metro ride for ISKCON event; unveils giant Bhagavad Gita

national

Dubbed the 'Astounding Bhagavad Gita', and measuring 2.8 m by 2 m, it is billed as the "largest principle sacred text ever to be printed," according to ISCKON.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday boarded a metro train from Khan Market station on way to attend an event at ISKCON temple in south Delhi's East of Kailash, officials said. Modi will unveil a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the temple, located near Kailash Colony metro station.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the largest Bhagavad Gita of the world, at ISKCON temple. pic.twitter.com/zOnmLQJiRx — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

"PM Modi boarded a train from Khan Market metro station on the Violet Line for reaching the venue," a Prime Minister's Office source said, adding he deboarded at Nehru Place.

Inside the coach, he interacted with some of the commuters and posed with them for pictures.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known colloquially as the Hare Krishna movement, is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community-serving projects.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi took Delhi metro from Khan Market metro station earlier today. He was on his way to the Gita Aradhana event at ISKCON-Glory of India Cultural Centre. pic.twitter.com/aa8vkz6Iin — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Tight security arrangements have been made in and around the venue, which otherwise is very crowded. "With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof," the ISKCON said.

Bhagavad Gita often referred to as the Gita, is a sacred text, revered by the Hindus, and is part of the epic Mahabharata, containing the teachings of Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield.

