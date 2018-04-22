Police arrest 3 burglars for stealing Gold worth over Rs 2 crore from I-T office in Kota

They broke into the office of the assistant director (investigation) of the on the second floor of the Revenue Building last night and broke the CCTV cameras installed in the office

Representational Image

Police arrests three persons from Suket town for allegedly burgling into the Income Tax department officer in Rawatbhata Road area. More than Rs 2 crore worth gold were decamped by the accused, they said.

Ravindra Rajput (24), a computer operator in the office employed on contract, Vikas Khateek (22) and Ashish Sameriya (23), all natives of Suket town in Kota district, were arrested this evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kota city Sameer Kumar said.

The gold stolen from the safe was seized by officers of the I-T department from the residence of a jeweler during search operations conducted at different places between April 18 and 21, a police officer said.

According to the Deputy Director of the Income Tax Department, Kota, Arjun Lal Meena, the value of the gold stolen is Rs 2,24,90,626, he said.

The three accused tore files and papers related to seizure and scattered them outside the chamber of the office to give an impression that the crime was committed by jewelers' the ASP said, adding they had attempted to commit the burglary on Friday night but postponed it due to alert presence of the night watchman.

Almost all the stolen gold was recovered from the three accused, he said.

