Mumbai: Police sub-inspector accused of producing bogus document to transfer house in his name

crime

The MHB police register case against police sub-inspector of Maharashtra police force after niece files complaint

A daughter of a late police officer registered a complaint against her uncle, who is also a cop (Police sub-inspector) at the MHB police station. In her complaint, 33-year-old Jayshree Masurkar alleged that her uncle Pradeep Pundalik Ghadge (53), a police sub-inspector of Maharashtra police force (currently attached to the LA-2) grabbed the property of her grandfather (a former assistant police inspector of Maharashtra police force) located in Borivli area by providing bogus papers and affidavit.

According to the complainant, her grandfather Pundlik Ghadge owned a flat in Saisuman Cooperative housing society at Eksar in Borivali West. He had rented out the flat to tenants, but after his death and also the complainant's father Ravindra Dhadge’s death, her uncle Pradeep fraudulently transferred the flat in his name and started taking the rent.

Rajesh Ghadge, Rajshree's brother said, "After my grandfather and father's death, our family decided to distribute all our property in the village. Meanwhile, I found a diary from uncle’s cupboard during cleaning which revealed the details of my grandfather’s flat. When relatives asked him about the flat, he said he was not aware of any property of his father's in Mumbai."

"When I enquired with the society members of my grandfather's flat and asked them about the flat, it was revealed that my uncle had given a forged paper to the society to transfer the flat in his name. My aunt (father’s sister) was also involved in this with him.

"He produced a false affidavit to the society, mentioning that my father was single and died without getting married. My aunt, Surekha Ravindra Chavan gave false testimony and she also signed in that affidavit. They also shared false death certificates of my grandfather and grandmother with the society by tweaking the date. He produced these documents and got the paper transferred on his name," he added.

The complainant and her brother also claimed that they went to the MHB police station to register a complaint, but they refused to register it. Then they approached the court with the documents and the court ordered the MHB police to register the complaint.

"We have registered the case under various sections of fraud and forgery against the alleged accused and are doing the investigation," said a police official from MHB police station.

