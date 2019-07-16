Pooja Batra confirms marriage with Nawab Shah; shares photo on Instagram

bollywood

Pooja Batra secretly tied the knot with actor Nawab Shah and has now confirmed it with her 'Thank You' post for everybody

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Pooja Batra was a sensation in the nineties hits such as Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Nayak and Virasat took the social media route to share stories, where she shared a photograph of her wedding with Nawab. The former Miss India International also shared a snap and captioned it: "With friends like Family at the... Thank you for an awesome stay. Expect to see us back soon."

Nawab Shah also shared an image of himself along with Pooja and a friend. He captioned it: "Thank you Arjun for this amazing evening. Lots of love to you."

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah secretly tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, and the duo is said to make it official by signing papers soon.

Not only this, a few days ago, Nawab also shared a video with wife Pooja Batra where the actress is seen flaunting her traditional red bangles worn by married women in India. She captioned: "A story you can make a movie on [sic]"

For the unversed, the internet was abuzz when Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra made it official on social media a while ago. And ever since then, there has been tattle about them and now the duo has thrown caution to the wind. Batra was previously married to US-based surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia. However, the marriage ended and Pooja told Mirror that "it was the most gruelling, lonely and difficult phase of my life." Shah was linked to TV actor Kavita Kaushik. But now, the two have found love again. Nawab has acted in films like Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Musafir, Lakshya and Dilwale.

