Pooja Batra's swanky new car sure is a beauty; see photo

Published: Oct 21, 2019, 18:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | California

Pooja Batra shared a photo of her brand new car, and we can't stop drooling over it!

Pooja Batra with her Tesla. Pic/Pooja Batra's Instagram account
We're all interested in knowing which car B-towners own, and more often than not, we're treated to shiny toys that you would think twice before driving on Indian roads. Take, for instance, Ranveer Singh's fiery red Lamborghini. It's a sweet ride if ever there was one!

Now, Pooja Batra has shared a photo of her new car, and it's sure to take your breath away. It's a gorgeous, sleek Tesla, an electric car, that hasn't been launched in India yet. Of course, Pooja is in California, US, and she captioned the photo simply as, "Love my car #nocarbonfootprint #tesla3"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Love my car @teslamotors #nocarbonfootprint #tesla3

A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra) onOct 19, 2019 at 2:32am PDT

We think the car looks incredible. The starting price of the car is approximately USD 36,000, and Pooja, who looks lovely in her grey jeans and maroon top, looks extremely pleased and proud to own the car. 

Pooja Batra recently tied the knot with actor Nawab Shah in a hush-hush ceremony. It was her traditional red bangles and social media posts that hinted at her nuptials. The couple apparently got married in July 2019. 

In an interview with a leading publication, Nawab said that the moment he met Batra, he wanted to marry her. "One has to be ready to experience something like this, and I guess, Pooja and I were in that space. It was as if we were destined to be together. We didn't want to think about it too much and delay it (marriage) any further. Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn't on my mind. However, at this stage in life, you feel the void of not having a companion. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting."

