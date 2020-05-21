Pooja Bedi posts video of Goa quarantine facility, says 'I refuse to be a soft target'

On Monday, Pooja Bedi took to her Twitter account to post about the dismal quarantine facilities that her fiance, Maneck Contractor and she were subjected to after their recent journey from Mumbai to Goa. The former actress tweeted about her experience with border control and COVID-19 testing and spoke about the condition of the quarantine facility.

Here's what Pooja Bedi tweeted, "Drove back with fiance Maneck to our home in #Goa. (He's Goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of the quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life. [sic]"

Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life. pic.twitter.com/wNKV6MU11v — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 18, 2020

The actress was at the receiving end of a lot of criticism after netizens slammed her for travelling to Goa amid the nationwide lockdown. The actress responded to them by posting a video of the centre in Goa she spent a night in before being sent home.

“There's a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility,” she tweeted

There's a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility. 1/2. pic.twitter.com/7P3hX211jz — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 19, 2020

The actress continued, "The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others... BUT all people can focus on is that "a celebrity entered goa"?

The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others... BUT all people can focus on is that "a celebrity entered goa"? — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 19, 2020

Later, Bedi took to her Instagram account and defended her Twitter posts. In the video, she stated that she and Maneck Contractor had abided by the rules while travelling. The actress also hit back at the trolls. She wrote, "I refuse to be a soft target for embittered, jealous and fearful people," Pooja Bedi wrote on social media, "I tweeted out of concern for the safety of others but all people can focus on is that a celebrity entered Goa."

Pooja finally reached home in Goa, and posted a picture on her Twitter account:

So nice to be back home in goa with the village dogs Sweety, Roxy & Badmash who are so happy we are back âÂ¤ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ #PositiveVibes #positiveenergy @happysoulindia pic.twitter.com/AyCJkcECHW — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 20, 2020

Pooja Bedi recently celebrated her 50th birthday in Mumbai with her fiance, daughter Alaya F and son Omar. Pooja Bedi was earlier married to Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, but the couple got divorced in 2003.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news