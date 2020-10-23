Pooja Bhatt: Am told Faraaz Khan is showing improvement, gratitude to all who spread the word

Earlier this month. Mehendi and Prithvi actor Faraaz Khan was revealed to be in a critical condition. After hearing this news, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter account to share this news and urged everyone to contribute. This is what she tweeted- "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well." (sic)

The actor's family have started a fundraiser and written a note about him, his aspirations about being in front of the camera, and how his health began to deteriorate. The note stated- "My dear brother, a cherished friend and a loved artist lies on the brink of life today. Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs." (sic)

And now, Pooja Bhatt has taken to her Twitter account again and written that she has been told he's showing improvement. Have a look at her tweet right here:

Gratitude to all you truly special,generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise âÂÂÂ¹ 14,45,747 of âÂÂÂ¹25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this goingðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/jgdte69Zcy — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 22, 2020

The account details are mentioned at the end of the note and fans have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery and their prayers and wishes are with his family.

