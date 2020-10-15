Kashmera Shah thanks Salman Khan for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills, pens a note

On October 14, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter account and shared a post where it was stated that Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan is in the hospital and battling for life. The actor's family has started a fundraiser and written a note about him, his aspirations about being in front of the camera, and how his health began to deteriorate.

The note stated- "My dear brother, a cherished friend and a loved artist lies on the brink of life today. Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs." (sic)

And now, Kashmera Shah has taken to her Instagram account and shared a post to thank Salman Khan for helping the ailing actor and paying his medical bills. She wrote- "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer." (sic)

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Kick 2.

