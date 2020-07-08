Pooja Bhatt announces final edit of Sadak 2 on Twitter; gets trolled over nepotism

Sadak 2 has been in news for good as well as bad reasons. While Alia Bhatt fans are eagerly awaiting for its release, the actress and the film itself has come under fire over the nepotism debate triggered due to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Ever since the actor's death, the Bhatts have been facing backlash over filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's comments about SSR.

Recently, Pooja Bhatt announced that the final edit of Sadak 2, directed by father Mahesh Bhatt, has been locked. The actress shared a cute GIF video on her Twitter account to share the news. "Mooood! #Sadak2 final edit locked and ready to be delivered to all key departments! (sic)", she captioned the twitter.

Mooood! #Sadak2 final edit locked and ready to be delivered to all key departments! pic.twitter.com/fdmnFgPGL3 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 6, 2020

While was happy to share the news, angry fans of Sushant Singh Rajput slammed her and raised the nepotism issue. One user commented, "No one will watch it. Just saying", while another one wrote: No one is going to watch this 98% Nepotistic movie".

One social media user said that her family's comment on the late actor was the reason of herself boycotting the film. "Mam! Sorry, but we aren't going to watch it. Others may be boycotting it for nepotism but I'm boycotting it because of what your family has said about Sushant after his death, won't be able to watch it now", she wrote.

The nepotism debate has created a wave on social media. From unfollowing the stars to sending them hateful messages, netizens have done it all. Ever since Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and many celebrities who have claimed not even knowing Sushant Singh Rajput, mourned on social media, it did not go well. It's not just trollers who have stood up and spoke their heart out but also many others who decided to unfollow Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Bollywood celebrities who are a part of nepotism.

I’m in a deep state of shock.

No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words.

I’m totally devastated.

You've left us too soon.

You will be missed by each and every one of us.

My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans. ðÂÂÂ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2020

Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit "Sadak" and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Sadak 2" marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

On Monday afternoon, it was confirmed that the Bhatts have decided to bypass theatrical release for the film and take it directly to the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for an OTT premiere.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news