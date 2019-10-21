Poonam Mahajan loves this person's shoulder to lean on. Here's why

BJP leader and Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan recently took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of her son Aadya. Mahajan, who never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or adorable pictures with her children, can be seen leaning on her son Aadya's shoulders as she captions the picture: My shoulder to lean on!



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

The BJP leader, who is active on Instagram, is known for winning hearts on social media with her cute, adorable posts. Every now and then, Mahajan shares heartwarming posts and pictures from her personal and professional life.

In the picture, the 38-year-old minister can be seen posing with her 15-year-old son Aadya as she leans on his shoulder. Poonam, who is the daughter of former BJP leader, late Pramod Mahajan, is comfortable as she rests her head on her son's shoulder. The adorable picture is winning hearts online and is loved by her followers.



A collage of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story on her son's 15th birthday

A few days ago, Poonam Mahajan had taken to Instagram to wish her son Aadya on his 15th birthday. An emotional Mahajan took her followers down memory lane as she shared some rare childhood pictures of her son Aadya. Mahajan shared three pictures wherein one of the pictures her son can be seen posing as a one-year-old superman while in another picture he can be seen as a 15-year-old handsome man.

In the last and final picture, Mahajan can be seen posing with her son after their outing in the city on her son's 15th birthday. While sharing the pictures, Mahajan captioned them in sequence and wrote: From one-year-old superman to...A 15-year-old handsome man and finally the birthday photo!

Poonam Mahajan won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a BJP candidate from the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. She fought against Congress candidate and former Union Minister, late Sunil Dutt's daughter Priya Dutt.

