Poonam Mahajan loves this person's shoulder to lean on. Here's why
Poonam Mahajan shared an adorable picture as her Insta story where the BJP leader can be seen leaning on her son Aadya's shoulder
BJP leader and Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan recently took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of her son Aadya. Mahajan, who never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or adorable pictures with her children, can be seen leaning on her son Aadya's shoulders as she captions the picture: My shoulder to lean on!
A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story
The BJP leader, who is active on Instagram, is known for winning hearts on social media with her cute, adorable posts. Every now and then, Mahajan shares heartwarming posts and pictures from her personal and professional life.
In the picture, the 38-year-old minister can be seen posing with her 15-year-old son Aadya as she leans on his shoulder. Poonam, who is the daughter of former BJP leader, late Pramod Mahajan, is comfortable as she rests her head on her son's shoulder. The adorable picture is winning hearts online and is loved by her followers.
A collage of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story on her son's 15th birthday
A few days ago, Poonam Mahajan had taken to Instagram to wish her son Aadya on his 15th birthday. An emotional Mahajan took her followers down memory lane as she shared some rare childhood pictures of her son Aadya. Mahajan shared three pictures wherein one of the pictures her son can be seen posing as a one-year-old superman while in another picture he can be seen as a 15-year-old handsome man.
In the last and final picture, Mahajan can be seen posing with her son after their outing in the city on her son's 15th birthday. While sharing the pictures, Mahajan captioned them in sequence and wrote: From one-year-old superman to...A 15-year-old handsome man and finally the birthday photo!
Poonam Mahajan won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a BJP candidate from the Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. She fought against Congress candidate and former Union Minister, late Sunil Dutt's daughter Priya Dutt.
Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, is quite a renowned politician but is also a doting mother to her daughter Avika. Just like her mother, Avika too is dynamic, full of life and always smiling. Avika also has traits similar to her mom, Poonam Mahajan.
In pic: Mother-daughter duo Poonam Mahajan and Avika have their fan moment with Dora the explorer!
From taking part in festivals to supporting her mother during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, from vacationing together to watching their favourite team play football, Avika has always been her mom, Poonam Mahajan's bestie. In the pic, mother-daughter duo Poonam and Avika are seen making the Venn diagram as Poonam captions it: A Venn diagram of mother & daughter!
In pic: The Venn diagram made by mother-daughter duo Poonam Mahajan and Avika.
In pic: Poonam Mahajan enjoys her holidays with her daughter Avika in Germany as she captions the pic: When you see your childhood in your children.
Following the footsteps of her mother Poonam Mahajan, six-year-old Avika actively takes part in social causes and also celebrates every festival with much enthusiasm and excitement.
In pic: Mother-daughter duo Poonam Mahajan and Avika celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
This beautiful picture shared by Poonam Mahajan is proof enough that the mother-daughter duo, Poonam and Avika are huge football fans and enjoy watching and supporting their favourite team FC Barcelona.
Poonam Mahajan who is known for winning hearts on social media with her cute, adorable and touching posts, shared this adorable picture of her daughter Avika and son Aadya with her mom Rekha Mahajan. While sharing the pic, Poonam captioned it: Life is fabulous because of these 3 angels. Thank you, Aai. Thank you, my babies!
During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, while Poonam Mahajan created waves by winning the Mumbai North Central, on the other hand, her daughter Avika was seen sporting a T-shirt which showed her support for her mother for the election season. While sharing the adorable vote appeal by her daughter, Poonam captioned it: My cutest and most enthusiastic supporter, my warrior princess.
Just like her mother Poonam Mahajan, Avika too loves dogs unconditionally and has a soft corner for them. In the pic, Poonam Mahajan's daughter Avika plays with their pet dog which is a cocker spaniel.
On her daughter's sixth birthday, Poonam Mahajan shared this cute, candid picture of Avika and wrote: Happy birthday to my warrior princess!
Poonam Mahajan shared this beautiful picture on the occasion of Bhaidooj. In the picture, Poonam's daughter Avika is seen celebrating the auspicious occasion of Bhaidooj with her elder brother Aadya.
Mother-daughter Poonam Mahajan and Avika are very close to each other. The two-time MP from Mumbai North Central shares an integral and inseparable bond with her daughter Avika. From taking part in social causes to celebrating festivals together, Avika's candid pictures with mom Poonam prove that the duo is setting major mother-daughter goals. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Poonam Mahajan)
