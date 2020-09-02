Post Ganesh Chaturthi, Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Onam with Shaan Mu, her make-up artist

Jacqueline Fernandez is always seen celebrating every occasion and festival with equal enthusiasm and blends into the festival easily. After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her staff, Jacqueline was seen celebrating Onam with her make-up artist, Shaan Mu. Her makeup artist shared a candid click of Jacqueline celebrating the festival in full spirit with caption, "#ABOUTLSTNIGHT"

Jacqueline Fernandez with her makeup artist and the crew/picture courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account

For the celebration of Onam, Jacqueline was seen being a part of it with her make-up artist's family and winked for the camera as the actress was enjoying all the delicacies Onam has to its offering.

The actress has always ensured to celebrate every occasion with her team and staff members as they are an extended family to her. it's not just once but on multiple occasions, we have seen on her social media too, Jacqueline is seen goofing around and having a lot of fun with them just like she would with friends.

This nature of Jacqueline surely radiates very well with us also sharing on how we should treat everyone equally, with love.

The actress has had a great 2020 with back-to-back song releases and announced Kick 2 recently. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

On the work front, the actress has Attack with John Abraham coming up. She was last seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news