Poster alert! Pyaar Ka Punchnama boys and Rishi Kapoor in Jhootha Kahin Ka

With 'Jhootha Kahin Ka', Rishi Kapoor makes a come back on the silver screen after leaving for New York for his treatment and in an avatar you'd never seen him before.

Jhootha Kahin Ka poster

Rishi Kapoor and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama boys, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor are ready to tickle your funny bone with Smeep Kang's Bollywood directorial debut Jhootha Kahin Ka on July 19, 2019.

The makers took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film. Check it out:

@SmeepKang's masterpiece presenting the Pyaar ka Punchnamma 2 boys; @omkarkapoor and @mesunnysingh at their best with @jimmysheirgill setting the bars of jokes pretty high and @chintskap in his essence ready to give you another hit. #JhoothaKahinKa pic.twitter.com/F7cd1V0OB0 — ShantKetan Entertainment's (@shantketanent) June 27, 2019

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama boys, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor re-unite after their last blockbuster to hit the ball out of the park. Jhootha Kahin Ka also embarks Bollywood debut for director Smeep Kang who's made a name for him in the Punjabi film industry with humongous hits like Chak de Phatte, Carry on Jatta, Lucky di Unlucky story and more to his name.

Jhoota Kahin Ka is a madhouse comedy with actors like Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Lillete Dubey, Manoj Joshi. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut under the banner of Shantketan Entertainment and presented by Soham Rockstars and is set to release on July 19, 2019, with its trailer expected to release in the coming weeks.

