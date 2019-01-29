Luka Chuppi's Poster Lagwa Do Song: Kartik-Kriti revive Akshay Kumar's song with foot tapping music

music

Poster Lagwa Do, a foot-tapping track from Luka Chuppi, is a revised version of Akshay Kumar's 1997 song 'Poster Lagwado Bazaar Mein' from 'Aflatoon'. Akshay, Kartik and Kriti also teased the fans with a funny video dancing to the peppy number

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited masala Bollywood film Luka Chuppi dropped a few days ago, and now, the makers have now unveiled the first track, 'Poster Lagwa Do' featuring the duo, and their entire family.

The foot-tapping track is a revised version of Akshay's 1997 song 'Poster Lagwado Bazaar Mein' from 'Aflatoon'. Akshay, Kartik and Kriti also teased the fans with a funny video dancing to the peppy number. Kriti took to her Twitter handle to share the video.



Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan/picture courtesy/Poster Lagwa Do song/YouTube

The recently released trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer features, Kartik and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship, decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik's parents start living with them.

Talking about the film, Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, "At Maddock we've always tried to ensure we achieve a balance between content and commercial cinema. Stree has been a big boost and we can't wait for Luka Chuppi now. Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and it's exciting to bring it to the audiences."

