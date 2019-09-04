Poster of Ira Khan's theatre directorial debut Euripides Medea is out now

Recently, Ira Khan announced her unconventional directorial debut with a theatre production ‘Euripides’ Medea’. In another delightful outing, the official poster of her directorial debut play ‘Euripides’ Medea’ is out now.

Interestingly, the poster has been painted by Farhat Datta and it shows the protagonist of the play which is a woman holding a knife full of blood with a furious expression which has made the poster more intriguing- a greek classic that stays at the core of the poster.

In other news, Ira Khan shared the first picture of her photoshoot earlier this month. In the picutres, she shared on her Instagram handle, Ira Khan is seen wearing a black leather cutout dress, which highlights her bold look. The red curls, along with smokey eye makeup and ruby red lips have left the fans startled.

Ira shared the frame with her friend Kanika Jhamtani, and the duo looked impeccable. While Ira opted for all-black attire, Kanika sported a leather black off-shoulder crop top, paired with a red leather jacket and cutout skirt for the shoot.

In an interview with ndtv.com, Ira Khan said: "I've never had an answer to that question ('Who are you?') but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be... In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it's just that... one of the many ways to explore this idea."

On the personal front, Ira Khan is currently dating a musician Mishaal Kriplani. The duo has made it official on Instagram, and her social media PDA is evident enough. Recently, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

A few days ago, Ira, Aamir Khan's daughter posted a photo with her musician-boyfriend, in which she seems to be missing him as he has taken off to an unknown destination for further studies. One of the hashtags on her post reads "existential crisis".

While her father is an established actor, Ira said that she has never considered acting. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, she said, "I have never considered acting. As far as directing more plays is concerned, I would have to find a story that I want to tell. I don't have fondness for a specific genre. I'm not particularly into horror but other than that, I'm open to all sorts of stories.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

