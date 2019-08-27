See Photo: Ira Khan shares throwback picture with her boyfriend

bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram

Ira Khan with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/khan.ira

Ira Khan is quite active on social media and often keeps sharing pictures from her daily life. She recently made her relationship official on Instagram with Mishaal Kirpalani and their social media posts revolve around each other and are filled with mush and love.

On Monday, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

The two are all smiles in the photo.



Image is taken from Ira Khan's Instagram account

A few days ago, Ira, Aamir Khan's daughter posted a photo with her musician-boyfriend, in which she seems to be missing him as he has taken off to an unknown destination for further studies. One of the hashtags on her post reads "existential crisis".

This isn't the only one but there are several other pictures shared by Ira on her Instagram account. Don't they look good together!

Welcome to the family, Simba.

While her father is an established actor, Ira said that she has never considered acting. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, she said, "I have never considered acting. As far as directing more plays is concerned, I would have to find a story that I want to tell. I don't have fondness for a specific genre. I'm not particularly into horror but other than that, I'm open to all sorts of stories.

The youngster is set to make her directorial debut with a theatre play, Medea, an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides, based upon the myth of Jason and Medea. It is scheduled to open in December and will be staged across the country.

"There's no particular reason why I decided to start with theatre. I love the art form. It's magical and all-consuming in its classical form, and in the world of technology. I love the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for, thus offering the makers to express so much more," says Ira.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

