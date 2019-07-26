Poster Out! Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchan Pandey

bollywood

The dynamic duo, Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are back yet again with an exciting announcement featuring Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar/picture courtesy: Akshay Kumar's Instagram account

Sharing the announcement, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the first look with showcases Akshay Kumar in a donning an enraged look where the actor is seen in a lungi and a belt in his hand with a rowdy South Indian persona.

Titled Bachchan Pandey, the film marks the 10th collaboration between filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar. The duo was earlier seen working together in films like Heyy Babyy, Jaan E Mann, Waqt Humara hai to name a few. Houseful franchise is one of the most celebrated collaborations of the duo.

Akshay Kumar shared the news on Instagram and captioned it: "Coming on Christmas 2020! In & As #BachchanPandey n #SajidNadiadwala’s Next, directed by @farhadsamji @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala [sic]"

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release in Christmas 2020.

Apart from this new venture, Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the successful trailer release of his upcoming film Mission Mangal. The ace actor is essaying the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary.

Apart from Akshay, 'Mission Mangal' features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. 'Mission Mangal' is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019.

Akshay Kumar is also a part of Rohit Shetty's next cop drama, Sooryavanshi.

