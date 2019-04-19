Prabhas' first Instagram post is a throwback picture from Baahubali

regional-cinema

Prabhas, who has newly joined Instagram, has shared a picture from the SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali as his first ever Instagram post

Prabhas

Prabhas, who made a quiet Instagram debut last week, shared his first-ever post on the photo-sharing website. The star shared a picture of the Baahubali character that he played. Wielding swords in the picture, the photo has already clocked more than three lakh likes on Instagram. Although he didn't write anything for the caption, fans are loving the pic.

Caving into fan pressure, Prabhas joined the social media app on April 14. The actor was earlier active only on Facebook and has over 10 million fans on the platform. His first post on Instagram has created excitement among his fans, and we only hope he will be regularly interacting with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) onApr 17, 2019 at 7:48am PDT

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Saaho. The movie will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. He is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his action sequences in the film. The actor has spent as many as 10 hours at a stretch to master the new stunts.

Also Read: Prabhas on his Bollywood debut: I feel people like to see me in action movies

Talking about Saaho, a still from the movie had recently surfaced online. In the viral photo, Prabhas can be seen gazing into the eyes of his leading lady Shraddha Kapoor. The Bollywood actress, who is making her Telugu debut with the film, looks enchanted by the charm and appeal of her co-actor.

Looking at the stills and teasers of Saaho, Prabhas has certainly upped the ante after the grand success of Baahubali.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the multilingual film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma. Music is given by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film will be hitting the screens on August 15, 2019.

Also Read: Saaho: An international ensemble for Prabhas' film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates