Prabhas upon prep for Saaho: Have done a lot of homework for it

regional-cinema

Prabhas who is currently amidst the shoot of his big budget and high octane action film, Saaho is taking hindi lessons and going leaps and bounds for the movie

Prabhas

Prabhas has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller, Saaho. The actor is taking Hindi lessons and going leaps and bounds for the movie.

The Baahubali star is proficient in the Southern region languages, he is having some difficulty with Hindi. And to do justice to his character, the actor has taken Hindi lessons to get his dialect and fluency right. Though he is familiar with the language, Prabhas cannot converse fluently in it.

Sharing his experience of the preparation Prabhas shares, "Saaho will cater to audiences across the nation with its story and setting. It is not difficult, but Hindi is not my first language. So, a lot of preparation went into it. I can read and write the language, but we don’t speak in Hindi at home."

The actor further adds, "I have done a lot of homework for it and Soni (my teacher) conducted dialogue classes for more than a month. The first schedule was tough for me, but from the second one, it got better. I will only be dubbing for it in Hindi." Not just that, the actor has also undergone intense prep before facing the camera.

"I gained weight for Baahubali, while for Saaho, I had to shed it. I lost seven to eight kilos after being put on a low-carbohydrate diet and executing a lot of cardiovascular activities. I wanted to acquire a sleek look for the film. We also got a 50-member crew from Hollywood to film one among the most expensive action sequences ever shot in Indian cinema. So, it required a different set of training [from that employed in Baahubali]", Prabhas had said in a recent interview.

Also Read: Prabhas' first Instagram post is a throwback picture from Baahubali

With the release of the trailers - Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 - that were released on Prabhas and his co-star Shraddha Kapoor's respective birthdays, the audience has been left eagerly curious to witness the interesting duo's crackling chemistry for the very first time on a big screen.

Expressing his admiration for Shraddha, Prabhas had said, "She is a lovely girl, and we have had a great time while shooting. There is a beautiful love story [between us] in Saaho. We have good chemistry on screen, and I hope the audience feels the same."

Mounted on the shoulders of Prabhas, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year owing to the tremendous popularity of the actor as well as the huge scale of the film. The action thriller has a sequence which consists of fifty crew members from Hollywood to shoot one of the most expensive action sequences of India.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. The music is given by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth and is slated to hit theatres this year.

Also Read: Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' still from a romantic track goes viral

Top Entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates